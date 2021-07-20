United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Warby Parker x Entireworld
Hatcher In Oxblood
$95.00
At Warby Parker
In collaboration with Entireworld, we livened up our classic, ’70s-inspired acetate aviator in four vibrant hues. (Our Hatcher frame has never looked happier.) Made from hand-polished cellulose acetate Akulon-coated screws for durability Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made from CR-39 for maximum clarity and color Includes scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays