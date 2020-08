Melissa x Opening Ceremony

Hatch Sandal – Pink/ Green

$119.00 $83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

Opening Ceremony might be over but you can grab these collab sandals and pretend they are here forever. These slides are made from 100% recycled PVC and will look really good when we are allowed to go to public pools again. 100% Recycled PVC Durable Flexible and hypoallergenic Bubble gum scent Made in Brazil Ships directly from Melissa