HATCH

Hatch Restore Alarm Clock

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

Sleep better: Personalize a sleep-wake routine to help you fall asleep, stay asleep & wake up refreshed. Wake up naturally: Gently wake to a custom Sunrise Alarm Clock that supports healthy cortisol levels. Sounds + lights + more: Create a mood any time with a library of soothing sounds, white noise & lights at your fingertips. Relax with a soft-glow reading light without the eye-straining blue hues. Relax your mind: Enjoy soothing content to help you wind down and prepare your mind & body for sleep. Includes free trial of Hatch Premium — an optional in-app subscription that gives you unlimited access to an ever-growing library of new content such as meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes & more. (Subscription sold separately) Control via app or touch: Control with soft-touch buttons on the device, or use the free companion app for iOS or Android. Device requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.