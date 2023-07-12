HATCH

Rest Mini

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At HATCH

8 Soothing Sounds. White Noise, Heartbeat, Water, Dryer, Ocean, Wind, Rain, and Birds. Simple companion app. Control sounds, timer & volume from the other room with iOS and Android devices. Custom timer. Set sounds to play for any custom duration, for minutes or hours. Easy touch controls. Play, stop, skip, or adjust volume with simple touch control on the device. Must be plugged in for power. Wi-Fi connection required. Includes free trial of Hatch Premium — an optional in-app subscription that will help make bedtime even more magical with unlimited access to bedtime stories, music & more. (Subscription sold separately)