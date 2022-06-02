HATCH Mama

Hatch Mama – Natural Fresh Mama Deodorant | Non-toxic, Aluminum-free, Mama-safe Deodorant

$24.00

Everything's Changing. Your Life, Your Pant Size, Your Hormones. Start With What You Can Control: A Clean, Pregnancy-Safe Deodorant That Actually Works Designed With Sensitive, Hormonal Skin In Mind, This All-Natural, Mineral-Enriched Deodorant Is Packed With Nutrients That Will Leave Your Skin Soothed + Fresh All Day Long Aluminum-Free + Baking-Soda-Free, It's Naturally Scented With A Japanese Citrus + Chamomile Blend That Won't Disrupt Your Senses Formulated WITHOUT: Parabens, Phthalates, Silicones Dermatologist + Allergy Tested | BPA-Free Packaging