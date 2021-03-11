Maaji

Hat Black Heavenly Reversible One-piece Swimsuit

$152.00

Buy Now Review It

At

About This Item Details This lace-up one-piece swimsuit reverses from solid to floral so you can mix it up through your sunny vacation. Maaji suits are cut very small for a trendy look; order one size up. S=0-2, M=4-6, L=8-10. - Pattern on reverse side may vary - Scoop neck - Removable soft cups - Lace-up front and back - Lined - 92% polyamide, 8% spandex - Hand wash, line dry - Imported - Women's Active & Swim This item cannot be shipped to Canada or Puerto Rico. The items cannot be shipped to Canada. This item cannot be shipped tp Canada. Fiber Content POLYAMIDE Materials 92% POLYAMIDE 8% SPANDEX//fully lined:92% POLYAMIDE 8% SPANDEX Care Hand Wash Cold Line Dry hand wash cold/lay flat to dry Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.