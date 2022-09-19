Urban Outfitters

Haskall Breakfast Bar

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 43394279; Color Code: 010 Space-saving high-top breakfast bar that comes with 2 comfort-molded stools that slide to hang on brackets underneath! Crafted in India with stunning natural mango wood surfaces and sturdy lacquered iron legs. Style it against a wall or use it to create an island in your kitchen. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - High-top breakfast bar with two coordinating stools - Natrual mango wood surface - Lacquered iron legs - Assembly required - UO exclusive Content + Care - Set includes breakfast bar + 2 detachable stools - Assembly required - Mango wood, iron - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Table dimensions: 47.25"l x 19.5"w x 35.25"h - Leg height (clearance): 33"h - Weight: 81.5 lbs - Stool dimensions (x2): 17"l x 15.75"w x 26"h - Shipping package dimensions: 51.5"l x 22.5"w x 10.25"h - Shipping package weight: 90.4 lbs