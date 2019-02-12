Hask

Hask Keratin Protein Smoothing Shine Oil Vial

Free of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors. Give damaged, over-processed hair a miracle makeover with HASK Keratin Protein Smoothing SHINE Oil. This lightweight, alcohol-free instantly absorbing oil provides a gorgeous shine with no oily residue. Infused with hydrolyzed keratin to smooth and reduce frizz, this oil penetrates hair to leave frizzy, dry hair soft, smooth and incredibly shiny. The delicious scent will invigorate your senses.