Harvest – With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit (6-pod)

Take the Guesswork Out of Growing: The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off; the one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood: Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights; our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil: Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil; you'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden As Fresh As It Gets: Now you can have flavor packed herbs, crisp salad greens, and even vine-ripened tomatoes that are always fresh, always local, and always in season; you have everything you need to make delicious meals straight off the stem Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of six unique salad green varieties that are easy to grow; the Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days Grow up to 6 different herbs, veggies or flower varieties all year long - no sun, no soil and no green thumb required. The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape and super easy 3 button control panel makes it a great fit for any room in any home. Have fresh flavors right at your fingertips no matter what the weather is like outside. The Harvest's grow light hood contains 20 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The garden adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and our patented liquid plant food so keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. Comes with Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit: A custom blend of unique greens that are easy to grow. The Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just days, so now you can grow and enjoy fresh greens all year round.