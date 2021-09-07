Linnea

Harvest Pumpkin

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Reminiscent of fall celebrations, this candle is scented with ripe pumpkin and subtle herbal overtones. About Linnea: About Linnea’s Lights: A woman-owned, family-driven luxury brand of home fragrances built upon a foundation of quality and craftsmanship. From the introduction of their iconic double-wick, small-batch soy candle in 2009 to the present day, Linnea’s core values remain constant: their products are made with mindfully and ethically sourced materials, every step of their process involves the touch of human hands, each product is designed and packaged locally in their Midwest studio, and they partner with local and global causes to help make the world a better place. - Soy wax, fragrance oil, cotton wick, glass - Double wick - Approximate 60 hour burn time - 11 oz. - Hand-poured in the USA 4.25”H, 3.4” diameter Due to U.S. Dept. of Transportation restrictions, this item will ship via UPS Ground and is only available for delivery within the continental United States. Regrettably, shipment to Alaska and Hawaii and express ship methods are unavailable for this item. Shipping + Returns