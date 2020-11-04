Sprout

Harvest Live Well Gift Set

$50.00

Want to create your very own countertop garden? The Harvest Live Well Gift Set features everything you need to get it going. The Basil Bamboo Grow Kit: Features a hydroponic system and organic Genovese basil seeds for seamless growth and watering 100% cotton tea towel: Scandinavian-inspired pattern Pruning shears: Chrome-plated, high carbon with a no-slip handle Box kit: 10 ⅘" x 10 ⅓" x 4 ½" Basil Bamboo Grow Kit (3 ⅞" x 4 ¾"): terracotta colored bamboo pot, organic Genovese basil seeds, coconut pith and perlite growing medium, plastic tray, wick, activated carbon, plant food, instruction manual. 100% Cotton Tea Towel: 17" x 38" Pruning Shears: 6" x 3"