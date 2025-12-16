AeroGarden

Harvest Lite In Black

$99.95 $64.89

Buy Now Review It

Love your underwear. A higher, cheekier cut with a nearly-nude feel, the Cotton High-Rise Hipster features a smooth waistband, a tagless design, a comfortable high rise, and moderate bum coverage that’s virtually undetectable under your favorite pair of high-rise jeans. Plus, it’s made of super-soft, double-layer Supima cotton for a comfortable fit. International bra and underwear orders are final sale and are not eligible for returns or exchanges at this time.