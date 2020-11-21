Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
AeroGarden
Harvest Elite Slim
$179.99
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Best Buy
Need a few alternatives?
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from AeroGarden
AeroGarden
Aerogarden Bounty Basic In Black
$299.99
$209.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
AeroGarden
Harvest
$149.95
$99.95
from
AeroGarden
BUY
AeroGarden
Aerogarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
$149.95
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
AeroGarden
Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
$149.95
$128.35
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Plants
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted