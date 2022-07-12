AeroGarden

Harvest Elite

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth) PLANT TO PLATE Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, made simple EASY TO USE: Digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your hydroponics growing system thriving when you're out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth LED GROW LIGHTS: High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM :Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this indoor herb garden; Always fresh, always local, always in season Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Harvest Elite, a sleek, stainless steel hydroponic garden that grows up to 6 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers year-round - no sun, soil, or green thumb required. The indoor garden's grow light hood contains 20W of white, red, and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly - up to 5x faster than in soil. The Harvest Elite is compact and adjusts for up to 12" of grow height. Its automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, and the digital display and illuminated push button controls tell you when to add water and plant food. Throw in vacation mode and you've got one of the most advanced indoor gardens ever. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite looks great anywhere - kitchen, office, you name it. Not to mention, the included Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, lets you keep the fresh flavors of summer all year long.