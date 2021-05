AeroGarden

Harvest 360

$149.95 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At AeroGarden

Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil 20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting Up to 12" grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more Round compact shape fits anywhere Simple illuminated buttons for light automation & care indicators Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food