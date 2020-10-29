AeroGarden

Harvest

Description Grow up to 6 different herbs, veggies or flower varieties all year long - no sun, no soil and no green thumb required. The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape and super easy 3 button control panel makes it a great fit for any room in any home. Have fresh flavors right at your fingertips no matter what the weather is like outside. The Harvest's grow light hood contains 20 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The garden adjusts for up to 12" of grow height and the simple backlit buttons remind you when to add water and our patented liquid plant food so keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. The Harvest literally sets up in minutes, so you can get back to collecting all the recipes you'll soon be making with your amazingly fresh herbs and veggies. Just drop the included seed pods in your garden, fill the bowl with water and some plant food, plug it in and you're good to go! Want garden fresh tomatoes in the dead of winter? No problem! How about beautiful petunias for months on end with no florists fee? Done and done. And if you ever get a seed pod from our 70+ varieties that doesn't sprout, just give us a call! We have a germination guarantee and will get a new seed pod in the mail to you lickety split. So get growing! Benefits Take the Guesswork Out of Growing The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off. The one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth. Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights. Our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate. Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Fas