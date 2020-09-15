United States
Hartô
Hartô Gaston Wall Mounted Oak Desk
$673.00
At Smallable
Gaston est un élégant secrétaire qui vous pourra vous servir de bureau mural d'appoint. Idéal pour les petits espaces ou pour quand on a pas l'utilité d'un vrai bureau. Artist : Florence Watine Attached to the wall with a wooden cleat Details : MDF veneered oak tray with natural matt varnish and matt lacquer finish, Screws and bolts provided Fabrics : tongues in leather, Brass Width : 60 cm, Depth : 31,5 cm, Height : 72 cm, Small drawers 5,5 x 28 x 20 cm. Large drawer: 11 x 56 x 20 cm. Weight : 20 kg Made in : France