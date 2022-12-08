Reformation

Hart Cashmere Sweater

$198.00 $138.60

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

We're just happy to know you're cozy out there. This sustainable sweater is fitted in the bodice with a loose fitting blouson sleeve to let your arms breathe a little. It has soft, stretchy ribbed recycled cashmere fabric throughout and is super comfortable and warm. We’re working to eliminate virgin cashmere–and its big carbon footprint–with our new 90% recycled, 10% virgin cashmere. It's not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness.