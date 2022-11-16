Harry Styles

Harry’s House (vinyl)

$72.95 $60.00

Limited 180 Gram vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed inner sleeve, 5 x 7 postcard & 12 page booklet. Harry's House is the third solo studio album from Grammy award-winning global superstar Harry Styles. The 13-track full-length album was recorded in multiple locations across the UK, Los Angeles and Tokyo from 2020 to 2021. It was written by Harry alongside frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Mitch Rowland.