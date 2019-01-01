Running Press Adult

Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set

$34.95 $23.76

Buy Now Review It

This one-of-a-kind keepsake is a must-have for any fan of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. Inspired by the mystical Pensieve--which allows any witch or wizard to review and even relive memories--the Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set includes: 5-1/4 x 8" deluxe 176-page journal with Pensieve dish embedded into the cover. It features quotes from the Harry Potter films throughout and space to write in your own memories. 8" Dumbledore wand pen Two 4" memory vials with removable lids, fashioned after those seen in the films Keepsake box with closing latch.