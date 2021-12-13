LEGO

Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess Building Kit

$59.99

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess (76392) combines an endlessly enjoyable board game with magical role play for fans of the popular movies. This fascinating chess set provides young witches and wizards with 2 ways to play and stretch their imaginations. It’s an enchanting introduction to the wonderful game of chess, and it’s an authentic recreation of one of the most memorable scenes in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Kids are sure to be captivated for hours on end – whether they are enjoying a game of chess or role-playing endless adventures with characters from the magical movies. The set includes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley minifigures to inspire kids’ creative enjoyment. To celebrate 20 years of magic with LEGO Harry Potter, the set also includes an exclusive, golden Professor Severus Snape minifigure and 3 random wizard card tiles for kids to collect.