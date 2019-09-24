Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Hogwarts Silicone Spatulas, Set Of 3

$27.95
At Williams Sonoma
Kitchen wizards can use this magical spatula set to conjure up treacle tarts, peppermint toads and Mrs. Weasley's famous fruitcakes. Emblazoned with the HOGWARTS™ school crest, the three spatulas are hardworking kitchen essentials that make the perfect gift for Harry Potter fans. Set of three spatulas includes two mini and one medium. BPA-free silicone head won't chip, crack, or absorb food odors and flavors; heat-resistant to 600°F. Solid beech handle is shaped like an artist's paintbrush to provide a comfortable grip. Safe for use with nonstick cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics. HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).
Featured in 1 story
Williams Sonoma Expands Harry Potter Collection
by Olivia Harrison