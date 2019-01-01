Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Pottery Barn
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Lantern
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pottery Barn
HARRY POTTER Hogwarts Castle Lantern
Featured in 1 story
Harry Potter Home Decor Has Landed At Pottery Barn
by
Olivia Harrison
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.
Studio Desk Lamp
$225.00
from
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
ModKom
Hand-turned Black Walnut Pendant Lamp
$135.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Ps2012
$49.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
France & Son
Msc-r2 Rotating Wall Sconce - Two Arm Straight
$395.00
from
France & Son
BUY
More from Pottery Barn
DETAILS
Pottery Barn
Luna Brushed Gold Flatware
$200.00
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
DETAILS
Pottery Barn
Marlow Storage Cube
$169.00
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
DETAILS
Pottery Barn
Friends Fountain Scene Canvas Art Print
$149.00
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
DETAILS
Pottery Barn
Friends Central Perk Mug
$14.50
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted