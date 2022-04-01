Monika The Label

A floral waistcoat is most definitely a sign of the times. Because now’s the time for switching things up and being your badass self in 2021. This killer design is covered in our best-selling black floral print and is finished with some bright pink buttons. So you’ll feel golden whether you’re on stage or stuck at home. ★ Designed and crafted in London ★ Pure super soft viscose ★ Hand-drawn floral print ★ Button closure made from natural hand dyed corozo ★ V-shaped hem ★ Cropped fit ★ Matching trousers available