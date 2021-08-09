Loud Bodies

“harriet” Dungaree Black Organic Cotton

$150.00

Description If you’re into more practical items, the Harriet is the one for you – a loose fitting dungaree made from a thick, durable jeans-like cotton with a Loud Bodies-esque touch: a tiny, cutie little frill at the front pocket and long straps that can be tied with a simple knot or dramatic bows, the choice is yours. Product fit details Pela is wearing L and her height is 1.65m Standard length from top of the bib to hem is 115cms The fabric is a heavier weight jeans-like organic cotton mix, it is a bit stretchy & has great posture Relaxed fit, features two long chords as a tying system that can be tied together as per your preference in either simple knots or dramatic bows It does not feature a zipper (none of our items do, as we try to reduce consumption & waste to a minimum) It has 3 pockets, one on the bib and two side pockets on the pants Psst, wanna know who Harriet is? Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist. Tubman escaped slavery and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue around 70 enslaved people, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. In her later years, Tubman was an activist in the movement for women’s suffrage.