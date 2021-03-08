Project 62

Harper Faux Fur Slipper Chair

Highlights Faux-fur slipper chair adds unique modern style to your space Made with soft, light gray faux-fur for a textured look Hardwood frame provides durability and stability for lasting use Neutral color scheme pairs easily with a range of decors Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Seats up to: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 29.5 Inches (H) x 21.85 Inches (W) x 30.5 Inches (D) Seat Dimensions: 21.85 Inches [W], 19.5 Inches [D], & 19 Inches [floor to seat top] Seat Back Dimensions: 11 Inches (H) x 21.85 Inches (W) Weight: 23 Pounds Holds up to: 250 Pounds Material: Rubberwood (Frame) Upholstery: Upholstered Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, No Tools Needed Material: Textile 1: Polyester Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 78823707 UPC: 656292513287 Item Number (DPCI): 249-08-0192 Origin: Imported Description Add unique style and comfort to your seating space with this Harper Faux-Fur Slipper Chair from Project 62™. This modern slipper chair is covered light gray faux-fur to bring an on-trend look and cozy feel to your home. The sleek design comes together perfectly with angled wood legs and an armless silhouette. Simply place it in your living room or use it as an accent chair anywhere in your home for a comfortable place to sit and unwind. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.