Harney & Sons

Sampler – Fruit Loose Teas

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Harney

In Middle Europe (Germany & Austria) they have developed a great affection for Fruit Teas. Tantalizing blends created over a base of apple pieces, orange peels, hibiscus, and rose hips, we then add some of our favorite fruit flavors. There are four tins per set, each with 4 ounces of caffeine-free infusions bursting with flavor. Discover and enjoy our most popular fruit teas or introduce them to a friend. Teas included are: Blood Orange Mango Peach Strawberry Kiwi