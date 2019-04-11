Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Fable
Harness
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fable
Our signature harness is designed in an adjustable cross shape to maximize comfort, avoid choking, and ensure a close fit for most dogs.
Featured in 1 story
Be A Good Human & Treat Your Pet Today
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Away
The Insider Packing Cubes
$45.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Sunnylife
Travel Set
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Nikki Cade Map Maker Commuter Clutch
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Travel Kit
$24.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted