Harmony Yoga Mat

$79.95

GREAT GRIP: Jade Yoga mats provide a superior level of traction. We use natural rubber which has a much stronger grip and more cushion than any of the synthetic rubbers on the market (PVC, PER, TPE, EVA). PERFECT FOR ANY ACTIVITY & OCCASION: Our most popular mat! The Jade Harmony Mat is 3/16” thick, providing great traction, cushion, and stability for standing poses. It's the perfect mat for every occasion, for any activity, and for any level! SUSTAINABLE: We are committed to giving back to the Earth with every product sold. With Trees for the Future, we have planted over one million trees since 2006. SUPERIOR QUALITY: Jade Yoga mats are designed to utilize only high-quality materials to ensure outstanding performances and long-lasting products. UNITED STATES-BASED PRODUCTION: All of our mats are made in the United States. "American-made" to us means quality and assurance, giving us much more control over the materials used in our products and the production process from start to finish.