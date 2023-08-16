Beautyrest

Harmony Opal Sands Medium Pillowtop Mattress

Step up to the Beautyrest® Harmony™ Opal Sands Medium Pillowtop for even more natural comfort and enhanced sustainability, plus each pillow top model offers an additional 2” of legendary Beautyrest comfort! Not too firm and not too plush, our medium pillow top model offers that “just right” feel. Our new Beautyrest Charcoal Memory Foam is infused with charcoal and provides natural cooling. These models also feature the Targeted Support System™ powered by T1 Pocketed Coil® Technology and NaturalCool™ with cooling TENCEL™ yarns. Beautyrest Harmony Cayman Series features our exclusive partnership with SEAQUAL™, and each model offers enhanced sustainability (by recovering the equivalent of 25 water bottles from our oceans for each Queen mattress). As an added bonus, the Beautyrest® Harmony™ Opal Sands Medium Pillowtop has a Special Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support layer to further enhance the support and comfort in the center third of the mattress.