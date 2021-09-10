Anthropologie

Harmony Hemp Duvet Cover

$268.00 $149.95

Crafted from hemp - one of nature's most durable and lost-lasting fibers - the Harmony collection is a sustainable and hypoallergenic choice for your home. Not only is hemp grown without pesticides or insecticides, but it requires just one third of the land, water, and fertilizer needed to cultivate cotton. Better yet? Its naturally moisture-wicking properties keep you feeling comfortable while you sleep, making it an eco-friendly option that's gentle on the Earth and you.