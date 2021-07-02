Anthropologie

Harmony Hemp Duvet Cover

$268.00 $104.97

Style No. 45407460AA; Color Code: 040 Crafted from hemp - one of nature's most durable and lost-lasting fibers - the Harmony collection is a sustainable and hypoallergenic choice for your home. Not only is hemp grown without pesticides or insecticides, but it requires just one third of the land, water, and fertilizer needed to cultivate cotton. Better yet? Its naturally moisture-wicking properties keep you feeling comfortable while you sleep, making it an eco-friendly option that's gentle on the Earth and you. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Tie closure 100% hemp Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed For an ideal fit, we recommend pairing with our bedding inserts Imported Dimensions Twin: 68" x 86" Full: 86" x 90" Queen: 92" x 96" King: 96" x 104" California King: 92" x 108"