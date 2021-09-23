Harmati

Round Side Table With Storage – Teal

Modern boho style: The Atelier round side table combines bohemian and modern elements with a natural feel that helps you bring nature indoors. The mixed tones of teal/black/walnut and light rattan add depth to this unique accent table. High-quality materials: Made of wood and eco-friendly rattan, these natural materials are not only durable and sturdy, but also add a calming touch to any living room or bedroom in need of an end or bedside table. Versatile: This portable and small wooden end table is space-saving and lightweight, and can be used as a bedside table, a sofa-side table or a plant stand. The modern yet minimalist design blends seamlessly with any existing decor. Stylish Storage: Boasting a two-tier shelf design, the spacious tabletop and the unique bottom shelf pair up to simplify your daily life and provide ample space to put down snacks, drinks, or store a stack of magazines. SIZE: 14.96 x 14.96 x 19.69 inches. Easy to assemble and clean: Simply screw the legs into the tabletop using the included hex key until tight, then screw the bottom shelf on. No other tools required. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.