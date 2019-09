Mulberry

Harlow Satchel

The new Harlow is an elegant top-handled satchel constructed with a striking double-flap front closure. The Twist Ring hardware is a new interpretation of our signature Rider's Lock, and the Harlow shares the same refined, timeless silhouette as the original Rider's Lock family – the Amberley. Pair the Harlow's classic textured leathers with a printed silk scarf twisted around its handle.