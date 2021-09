Made.com

Harlow Living Room Olive Right Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa

£1249.00 £874.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Perfect for lazy days, Harlow's large proportions and plump cushions make relaxing easy. Those slim black metal legs? The perfect contrast to that soft upholstery and seating. Check out Harlow's pulled detail, too. Seriously stylish and seriously comfortable.