SOREL

Harlow™ Lace Boot In Elk

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At SOREL

URBAN COOL Take on the city in these chic hiker-inspired booties. Featuring rich waterproof full-grain leather with synthetic and canvas lining, a comfortable EVA footbed, and molded rubber sole for no-slip traction—these booties never quit. NEW traction innovation: This style features “pattern disruptions”—our newest sole designed to increase the traction on specific areas of the foot that receive more foot-to-ground contact. UPPER: Available in waterproof full grain leather or waterproof suede upper. Synthetic and canvas lining. FOOTBED: Removable die cut memory EVA footbed, pigskin top cover. INSULATION: N/A MIDSOLE: Die cut EVA midsole. OUTSOLE: Molded rubber outsole, rubber welt. HEEL HEIGHT: 1 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 3/4 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 4 1/4 in. BOOT SHAFT CIRCUMFERENCE: N/A Measurements based on size 7. Style # 1870351