Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Aligne
Harlin Asymmetrical Dress
£99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Full Of Flowers Sweetheart Midi-dress
BUY
$220.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jacquemus
La Robe Saudade Draped Mini Dress
BUY
$750.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
RIXO
Renata Minidress
BUY
$124.28
$265.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Floral Ruched Bodice Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Nordstrom
More from Aligne
Aligne
Freda High Waist Jean
BUY
£55.00
£79.00
Aligne
Aligne
Harrison Boxy Blazer
BUY
£149.00
Aligne
Aligne
Guadalupe Shirred High Neck Midi
BUY
$32.00
$160.00
The Iconic
Aligne
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
More from Dresses
Farm Rio
Full Of Flowers Sweetheart Midi-dress
BUY
$220.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jacquemus
La Robe Saudade Draped Mini Dress
BUY
$750.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
RIXO
Renata Minidress
BUY
$124.28
$265.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Floral Ruched Bodice Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted