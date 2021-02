Out From Under

Harley Thermal Jumpsuit

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 60008505; Color Code: 004 Sleeveless jumpsuit from Out From Under with thermal waffle detailing. Fitted silhouette with a v-neckline trimmed with snaps. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 50% Rayon, 30% polyester, 20% nylon - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 23” - Length: 53”