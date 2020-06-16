World of Chris Collins

Harlem Nights

$175.00

At Bergdorf Goodman

Experience Harlem after the sun goes down: romantic, mysterious, warm and alive—an exploration of true seduction. With rum, saffron, orris, and patchouli that play with classic sandalwood, vanilla, and warm grey amber, the scent is reminiscent of laid-back evenings and unforgettable conversations. First, the notes of lemon and grapefruit enhance the subtle fruity note, awakening the senses. And then, warm notes of spices break the rhythm of the music. A twirling bouquet of jasmine and Orris enhanced by woody notes caps a sweet symphony reminiscent of jazz and good times.