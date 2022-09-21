Universal Thread

Harlan Tall Boots

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Brush Away Surface Dirt Footwear Lining Material: 100% Polyester Construction: Memory Foam Insole Footwear Insole Material: 100% Polyurethane Features: Zipper Toe Style: Almond Toe Footwear Upper Material: 100% Polyester Footwear Outsole Material: 40% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) and 60% Polyester Heel: Approximately 3.0 Inches Block Heel Boot Shaft Circumference: Approximately 15.5 Inches Boot Shaft Height: Approximately 14.0 Inches Shoe Width: Medium Footwear toe openness: Closed Toe Footwear outsole details: Flocked Outsole Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 85714785 UPC: 196365465896 Item Number (DPCI): 096-15-0916 Origin: Imported Description Give a fashion-forward look to your cool-weather dressing with these Harlan Tall Boots from Universal Thread™. These medium-width tall dress boots make a versatile and stylish pick in your footwear collection. Set on a smart three-inch block heel, they feature a classic closed-toe front and slouchy faux-suede finish for on-trend style. The soft memory foam insoles offer comfortable walking, while the side zipper lets you find a secure fit. Pair them with skinny jeans, pants, blouses and tees or dresses for easy styling. Universal Thread™: The denim collection that's true to you. Memory Foam Comfortable cushioning that forms to the shape of your foot If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.