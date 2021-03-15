Hario

Hario Cold Brew Bottle

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blue Bottle Coffee

From Japan, the Hario cold brew bottle joins form and function to make luscious cold brew effort-free. All you need is ground coffee, clean water, and 8 to 12 hours in the refrigerator. The ultrafine filter means the cold brew pours out crystal clear. Bonus: the filter is easily removable. Take it out and the glass and silicone bottle transforms into a stunning carafe for any beverage.