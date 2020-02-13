Open Story

Go where your heart (or your job) takes you with the 21-Inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase from Open Story™. Made with a strong, light polycarbonate shell and zip-to-expand sides, this rolling suitcase has the best qualities of both hardside and soft-sided luggage. Each half has a generous full-zip compartment wtih mesh pockets to keep the contents in when it's opened, cross straps help you pack bulkier items with ease and an included laundry bag keeps dirty clothes separate. When you're on the move, you can rely on the 41-inch-high telescoping aluminum handle, while industry-topping Hinomoto wheels keep the glide smooth even as you dash to meet your connection. Flight delayed? Charge your phone with the included USB port and never jockey for a free outlet again. For travelers by travelers. Open Story offers stylish luggage and accessories designed for modern adventure seekers. With thoughtful attention to detail, Open Story is ideal for every type of trip — always ready to explore with you, again and again.