Deborah Lippmann

Hard Rock – Nail Strengthening Base & Top Coat

C$26.68

Buy Now Review It

A rock solid choice to strengthen and protect, this protein-rich treatment encourages healthy nail growth. It's especially beneficial for weak nails or post gel and artificial nail removal. Apply a thin layer over bare nails, or use as a base or top coat. For best results of nail strengthening, apply a thin layer the next day and every day until you change your nail polish..5 Fl. Oz. 15 mL A rock solid choice to strengthen and protect, this protein-rich treatment encourages healthy nail growth. It's especially beneficial for weak nails or post gel and artificial nail removal. Apply a thin layer over bare nails, or use as a base or top coat. For best results of nail strengthening, apply a thin layer the next day and every day until you change your nail polish..5 Fl. Oz. 15 mL Style #503147415 About Deborah Lippmann Celebrated manicurist Deborah Lippmann dreams up fashion-forward nail polishes in pigment-packed shades, innovative textures, and showstopping glitters. Free of harsh chemicals, the brands coveted cruelty-free lacquers and nutrient-rich treatments are infused with biotin and green tea extract to strengthen and improve nail health. The polishs unique brush is designed with flexible bristles that easily fan out over the nail plate, ensuring salon-quality results at home.