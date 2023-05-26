Nature's Miracle

Hard Floor Cleaner, Dual-action Stain & Odor Remover

STAIN AND ODOR REMOVER: This product is ideal for removing stains and odors caused by urine, fecal matter, grease, oil, fats and other organic substrates. USE AREAS: Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner safely works to remove new and deep-set stains and odors from sealed wood, linoleum, vinyl, concrete & ceramic tile. PROTECTS NATURAL FLOOR FINISH: The bio-enzymatic formula cleans deeply while protecting the natural floor finish. SAFE FOR PETS AND HOME*: We’ve been loved by pet parents for over 35 years, so we know the importance of having a safe and effective stain and odor remover that, when used and stored as directed, is safe to use around pets. *When used as directed. See back of product for use and handling instructions. GUARANTEED TO WORK OR YOUR MONEY BACK**: We’re sure you’re going to be very happy and mess free. But, if you are not satisfied with this product for any reason, we will make it right. **For terms of guarantee, see back of product. Nature’s Miracle pet stain and odor removers have been trusted for pet mess cleanup for more than 35 years. Whatever pets do, you can trust nature’s Miracle stain and odor removers, training aids, disinfectants and litter products to undo. Nature’s Miracle hard floor cleaner is a dual-action pet stain and odor Remover ideal for removing stains and odors caused by urine, fecal matter, grease, oil, fats and other organic substrates. The bio-enzymatic formula provides a deep clean while protecting the natural floor finish. Nature’s Miracle hard floor cleaner safely works to remove new and deep-set stains and odors from sealed wood, linoleum, vinyl, concrete and ceramic tile. When used and stored as directed, this product is safe for your pets and home. This product also comes with a money-back , see label for details.