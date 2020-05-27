Sally Hansen

Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear #pride Collection

Sally Hansen supports GLAAD with celebratory Xtreme Wear Pride Collection. Stand proud and empowered with Sally Hansen's bright and beautiful Pride collection created to support the largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD.Featuring 8 bold Xtreme Wear shades to represent the new inclusive Pride flag, the Collection comes with limited edition packaging and dedicated, colorful in-store displays for Pride to celebrate LGBTQ acceptance.In addition to partnering with GLAAD second year in a row, Sally Hansen has made a monetary donation to their culture changing work.