Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Onyx Brands
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
$27.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Australia
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
BUY
$19.95
Amazon
OPI
Natural Nail Strengthener
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
OPI
Infinite Shine Strengthening Primer
BUY
$21.49
Amazon
OPI
Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
More from Nails
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
BUY
$19.95
Amazon
OPI
Natural Nail Strengthener
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
OPI
Infinite Shine Strengthening Primer
BUY
$21.49
Amazon
OPI
Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted