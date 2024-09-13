Onyx Professional

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

$10.99 $8.87

Buy Now Review It

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 93% Cotton, 6% Polyester, 1% Spandex Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 31.5 Inches Rise: Low Rise Fit: Flare with a Regular Fit Garment Details: Patch Pocket, Coin Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Heavyweight Fabric Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry TCIN: 85268395 UPC: 196365254711 Item Number (DPCI): 331-04-0987 Origin: Imported Description Black flare jeans from Wild Fable™ in a full length add versatile styling options to your jeans collection. Low-rise jeans made with soft fabric with added spandex offer stretchy comfort. Multiple pockets help you bring along the things you need. Fly snap and zipper closure with belt loops offer a secure fit. Wild Fable™: A look for every story. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.