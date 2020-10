Onyx Professional

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

$9.99 $7.64

Buy Now Review It

Proven formula has been strengthening nails & conditioning cuticles for over 25 years Prevents splits, chips, peels & cracks on even the most severe cases Soft and fragile nails will quickly grow to new lengths Gives nails high endurance & long lasting strength & Coconut Scented Conditions cuticles & nails with calcium, vitamins & hydrogenated jojoba oil