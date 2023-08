Serena & Lily

Harbour Cane Headboard

$1598.00 $998.00

Buy Now Review It

At Serena & Lily

Our re-imagining of a traditional Louis XIV bed, freshened up with a tropical twist. To create the airy cane pattern, artisans meticulously weave sustainable rattan by hand. The headboard is then finished in a weathered wash that reminds us of driftwood – a modern neutral that goes with anything.