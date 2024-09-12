Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Romantic Floral Tie Neck Top
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Romantic Floral Tie Neck Top
BUY
$129.00
Nordstrom
Damson Madder
Philly Peplum Blouse
BUY
$110.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Philly Peplum Blouse
BUY
£42.00
£70.00
Damson Madder
Reformation
Marella Linen Top
BUY
£100.80
£168.00
Reformation
More from Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Floral Long Sleeve Pleat Maxi Dress
BUY
$229.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Drop Earrings
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Rib Wool & Cashmere Maxi Sweater Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Satin Maxi Slipdress
BUY
$179.00
Nordstrom
More from Tops
Zara Icons
Romantic Shirt
BUY
$349.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Embroidered Tulle Shirt
BUY
$349.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Embroidered Shirt
BUY
$499.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Long Belted Shirt
BUY
$399.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted